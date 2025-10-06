NASDAQ 100 6/10: Quiet On Friday Without Non-Farm Payroll
- The NASDAQ 100 ended up being very sideways during the trading session on Friday as we continue to see a lot of ambivalence in this market due to the lack of a Non-Farm Payroll announcement, as the US government shut down. With that being said, there is a serious lack of momentum at the moment, so I think we have a situation where we may just drift back and forth. I would make a certain amount of sense, because we could work off some of the excess froth, which of course is common for a significant uptrend.
Looking at the start, I think any time it dips you have to look at the possibility of buying the NASDAQ 100 due to the fact that we are in such a strong uptrend, but a couple of days going sideways with via a huge surprise either. Either way, the one thing that I now I will be doing in shorting this market.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our monthly forecast ? We've made this stocks brokers list for you to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment