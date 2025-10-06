Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Expresses Solidarity With Nepal, Conveys Condolences Over Flood Victims

2025-10-06 02:28:56
The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Nepal over the floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall, which resulted in dozens of deaths and substantial damage to property.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims, and to Nepal over this tragedy.

Heavy rains triggered landslides and flash floods blocking roads, washing away bridges and killing at least 47 people since Friday, officials in Nepal said on Sunday.

“Rescue efforts for the missing persons are going on,” said Shanti Mahat, a National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority spokesperson in Nepal.

