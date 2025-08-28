TIME Announces TIME Africa In Partnership With Global Venture Partners

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, August 28, 2025/APO Group/ --

Today, global media company TIME ( ) announced TIME Africa , a new regional editorial expansion in collaboration with Global Venture Partners (GVP).

TIME Africa will launch as a digital and live events platform, bringing TIME's trusted journalism and convening power to audiences across the continent. The digital launch of TIME Africa is slated for September 2025 at .

“TIME has provided trusted journalism and thoughtful perspectives to readers around the world for over a century. With the launch of TIME Africa, we are continuing our commitment to reach new audiences, further our presence and coverage of the continent's leaders, visionaries, and changemakers, and shine a spotlight on the stories that matter most. We are pleased to collaborate with Global Venture Partners to bring this platform to the continent,” said Jessica Sibley, Chief Executive Officer of TIME .

“TIME is one of the most respected and recognized brands in the world, and we are proud that GVP was selected as the trusted partner for the brand's Africa expansion,” said Josh Wilson, Managing Director of Global Venture Partners .“Africa is going through massive transformation across business, culture, and society, and now more than ever it is critical that the continent has a dedicated platform within TIME to spotlight its growth and impact on the world stage.”

TIME Africa will be available in English and French and will be distributed to the following territories: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde (Cape Verde), Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire), Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The announcement of TIME Africa arrives during a period of dynamic growth and innovation for TIME. Today, the brand reaches more than 120 million people worldwide across all platforms, representing its largest, most global, and most diverse audience in history. TIME's in-depth reporting has consistently shaped global conversations and elevated stories from across the African continent-including the TIME100 Impact Awards Africa ( ), hosted in Rwanda and honoring visionaries such as Danai Gurira, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and Fred Swaniker; annual recognitions in the TIME100, TIME100 Next, TIME100 Philanthropy, TIME100 Climate lists; interviews with leaders including Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus ( ), who was included on the 2025 TIME100 Health; TIME's World's Greatest Places ( ), which regularly spotlights remarkable destinations across the continent. TIME's coverage has also addressed pressing issues such as climate justice, with covers like“The Climate Issue” featuring activist Vanessa Nakate ( ), who was also named as a recipient of the 2023 TIME Earth Awards ( ).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of TIME.

About TIME:

TIME is the 102-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of over 120 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME's mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the award-winning branded content studio and Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios; a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises and custom experiences; TIME for Kids, which provides trusted news with a focus on news literacy for kids and valuable resources for teachers and families, and more.



About Global Venture Partners (GVP):

Global Venture Partners is an Africa- and Gulf-focused investment and media group. Through partnerships with world-leading brands including Billboard, Rolling Stone, Robb Report, and now TIME, GVP creates platforms that spotlight growth, culture, and opportunity across Africa and the diaspora.