Strategic Corporate Communications Training Course Focus On Enhancing Internal & External Communication Dynamics For Optimal Impact (San Diego, CA, United States - Nov 4Th-6Th, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join our three-day Employee Communications & HR event, featuring expert insights on enhancing internal and external communication for organizational success. Gain skills in crisis management, storytelling, and data-driven decisions. Network with industry leaders and earn CEUs. Elevate your corporate communication today!

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Corporate Communications - West (San Diego, CA, United States - Nov 4th - Nov 6th, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This three-day event is designed for professionals in Employee Communications and Human Resources, focusing on enhancing internal & external communication dynamics for optimal impact. Communication strategies are crucial for delivering a cohesive message and achieving organizational goals!

Attending this conference offers a comprehensive learning experience in communication strategies, crisis management, employee engagement, diversity, storytelling, data-driven decisions, executive communication, and networking.

Gain insights from industry experts, exchange ideas with peers, and enhance your skills to drive impactful communication within your organization, including:



Discover innovative communication strategies to enhance your corporate messaging

Learn crisis management techniques to navigate turbulent times with confidence

Explore methods for boosting employee engagement and fostering a positive workplace culture

Understand the importance of clear corporate messaging in enhancing stakeholder engagement

Master the art of storytelling to craft compelling brand narratives

Utilize data analytics to measure communication impact and drive informed decision-making

Hone your executive communication skills to inspire and motivate your team Leverage AI-powered tools to enhance corporate communications, automate workflows, and personalize messaging

Benefits Of Attending This Conference



Access to corporate communication practitioners from leading organizations with real examples and proven strategies through real-world case studies and intimate, interactive workshops

Networking list for attendees to continue the conversation after the conference

Interactive sessions allowing you to work with your strategic internal communications peers

Certificate of attendance for CEUs

Opportunity to meet with peers face-to-face

Guaranteed extensive, how-to instruction about elevating strategic corporate communications that you can use immediately Opportunity to have your most pressing questions on strategic corporate communications answered in real-time

Who Should Attend:

This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders and consultants involved in:



Employee communications

Internal communications

Media relations

Corporate communications

Employee engagement

Global communications

Public relations

Public affairs

Human resources

Social media

Change management

Corporate intranets

Digital communications Corporate affairs

Key Topics Covered:

Pre-Conference Workshop

8:45 am - 9:15 am - Continental Breakfast, Coffee & Registration

9:15 am - 9:30 am - Welcome & Speed Networking

9:30 am - 10:45 am - Workshop: Activating Organizational Purpose through Strategic Communications

Cody Loveland, Founder & Owner - CBL Leadership Group

10:45 am - 10:55 am - Morning Refreshments & Networking Break

10:55 am - 12:10 pm - Workshop: Crisis Management Essentials for Modern Communicators

Arielle LaPiano, Course Associate - Columbia University

12:10 pm - 2:10 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone-Reservations Are Booked!

2:10 pm - 3:25 pm - Workshop: Crafting Exceptional Employee Experiences through Communication

Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.

3:25 pm - 3:35 pm - Afternoon Refreshments & Stretch Break

3:35 pm - 4:50 pm - Workshop: Measuring the Impact of Internal Communications

Bo Breuklander, Principal Consultant - Breuklander Communications

4:50 pm - 5:00 pm - Close Of Workshops

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Complimentary Networking Reception for Workshop Attendees, Speakers & Sponsors @ Venue Bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With a Group-Reservations Have Been Made To Take In The Sights of San Diego!

Day 1

8:30 am - 9:00 am - Registration: Badges, Breakfast, & Beverages

9:00 am - 9:30 am - Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking

Cody Loveland, Founder & Owner - CBL Leadership Group

9:30 am - 10:05 am - Case Study: Prioritizing Mental Health: The Role of Communication in Employee Wellbeing

Ben Heisler, Senior Manager Internal Communications - H&R Block

10:05 am - 10:40 am - Case Study: Rebranding from the Inside Out: How a New Identity Strengthens Culture and Drives Results

Kevin Bender, Director, Digital & Design, Global Corporate Communications - Colgate-Palmolive

10:40 am - 11:10 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

11:10 am - 11:45 am - Case Study: Transforming Employee Engagement with Minimal Resources

Anthony Bolton, Senior Manager Employee Communications, Events and Brand - Gulfstream Aerospace

11:45 am - 12:20 pm - Case Study: Strengthening Internal Identity: The Impact of Brand Consistency

Eric Haman, Director, Global Corporate Communications - West Pharmaceutical Services

12:20 pm - 2:20 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone-Reservations Are Booked!

2:20 pm - 2:55 pm - Interactive Session: Building Communication Strategies that Drive Business Success

2:55 pm - 3:30 pm - Case Study: Storytelling Through Organizational Milestones

Jacqueline Huang, Senior Vice President, Communications Operations and Employee Readiness - Bank of America

3:30 pm - 3:45 pm - Sponsor Tech Talk

3:45 pm - 4:20 pm - Sponsor Showcases: Tools You'll Want in Your Toolkit

4:20 pm - 4:55 pm - Panel: Making Meaning in Messy Times: Guiding Leaders Through Uncertainty



Kellen Shearin, Associate Attorney - Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Moderator: Cody Loveland, Founder and Owner - CBL Leadership Group Leslie Tolliver, HR Manager - City of Clayton

4:55 pm - 5:00 pm - Chairperson's Wrap Up & Key Takeaways

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Close Of Day 1-Join Us for a Networking Reception @ Venue Bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With a Group-Reservations Have Been Made

Day 2

8:30 am - 9:00 am - Breakfast & Visit Your Sponsors

9:00 am - 9:30 am - Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Interactive Address

Cody Loveland, Founder & Owner - CBL Leadership Group

9:30 am - 10:05 am - Fireside Chat: Embedding DEI into Corporate Narratives



Cody Loveland, Founder & Owner - CBL Leadership Group Stan Heaton, Employee Communications Manager, Flight Operations - Delta Air Lines

10:05 am - 10:40 am - Case Study: Closing the Gap: Engaging a Dispersed Workforce

Allyse Denmark, Vice President of Internal Communications - OneDigital

10:40 am - 11:10 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

11:10 am - 11:45 am - Interactive Session: The Power of Purpose-Driven Storytelling

11:45 am - 12:10 pm - Panel: Beyond the Message: Building Trust Through Corporate Communications



Caroline Johns, Director of Corporate Communications - Saatva Cody Loveland, Founder & Owner - CBL Leadership Group

12:20 pm - 12:30 pm - Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up

Speakers

Caroline Johns

Director of Corporate Communications - Saatva

Kellen Shearin

Associate Attorney - Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Eric Haman

Director, Global Corporate Communications - West Pharmaceutical Services

Anthony Bolton

Senior Manager Employee Communications, Events and Brand - Gulfstream Aerospace

Allyse Denmark

Vice President of Internal Communications - OneDigital

Kevin Bender

Director, Digital & Design, Global Corporate Communications - Colgate-Palmolive

Jacqueline Huang

Senior Vice President, Communications Operations and Employee Readiness - Bank of America

Arielle LaPiano

Senior Consultant & Communications Strategist - Point Road Group

Ben Heisler

Senior Manager Internal Communications - H&R Block

Bo Breuklander

Principal Consultant - Breuklander Communications

Cody Loveland

Founder & Owner - CBL Leadership Group

Stan Heaton

Employee Communications Manager, Flight Operations - Delta Air Lines

Angela Sinickas

CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900