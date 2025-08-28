Airtel Announces 3 Measures Amid Network Outage In J-K, Himachal And Ladakh

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid heavy rainfall, unprecedented weather and flooding in several north Indian states, Airtel on Wednesday announced special measures to support its customers in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh whose telecom services have been affected.

Calling the situation“challenging times”, Airtel said that it was introducing special measures for its customers across the region.

“Unprecedented rains and extreme weather have severely disrupted telecom services across Jammu, Kashmir , Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh. In these challenging times, staying connected is more important than ever,” and Airtel spokesperson said.

“To support our customers, Airtel is introducing special measures,” the spokesperson added.

Airtel's 3 measures for J&K, Ladakh, Himachal

Airtel announced three major steps for its prepaid, postpaid and broadband customers.

. Prepaid customers whose plans are expiring this week, will receive a 3-day extension with unlimited calls and 1GB data per day, even if they are unable to recharge.

. Postpaid and broadband customers will get a 3-day grace period on bill payments to ensure uninterrupted services.

. Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) has been enabled in Jammu, Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh so customers can stay connected through other available networks.

“Our teams are working tirelessly on the ground to restore services at the earliest. Airtel stands with the people of these regions and remains committed to keeping them connected,” the company said.

Phone and internet services in Jammu and Kashmir were restored across all networks 24 hours after heavy rain and floods caused damage to optical fibres, leading to widespread outages in telecom services, officials said.

“The phone and internet services, including mobile internet, fibre and landline internet, have been restored,” they said, adding that users can now access 5G services across networks.

The restoration came after optical fibre was re-connected in Jammu region.

Jammu and Kashmir experienced network outages in all the service providers on Tuesday including Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea and more, after torrential rain created havoc in most places, especially in the Jammu region.

Technical teams were put on the job immediately after the damage to fibre was reported at multiple locations amid heavy rainfall and floods in Jammu region, affecting