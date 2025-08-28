Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, China Sign Mou To Boost Industrial Collaboration

Uzbekistan, China Sign Mou To Boost Industrial Collaboration


2025-08-28 03:07:02
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 28. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, represented by Deputy Chairman Dilshod Rasulov, met with a Chinese delegation from the Ili-Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture led by Zhang Jinping and signed a memorandum of cooperation to promote joint projects, innovation exchange, and investment, Trend reports via the chamber.

The sides discussed the launch of joint projects in agriculture, food and beverage production, high technologies, and the mining and metallurgical industries. They also highlighted the importance of cooperation in organizing international exhibitions and business forums, viewing them as an effective platform for entrepreneurs of both countries.

During the meeting, the participants stressed the strategic significance of strengthening economic, investment, and cultural partnerships between Uzbekistan and China. The talks concluded with the signing of a memorandum of cooperation, aimed at deepening trade relations, creating joint ventures, and facilitating the exchange of innovative technologies.

The agreement is expected to support Uzbekistan's efforts to diversify its economy, enhance export potential, and attract additional foreign investment.

MENAFN28082025000187011040ID1109986182

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search