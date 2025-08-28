Military Gas Turbine Market Expanding With $15.43 Billion At 5.5% CAGR By 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Military Gas Turbine Market From 2024 To 2029?

The scope of the military gas turbine market has significantly expanded in the past few years. The market size is projected to increase from $11.75 billion in 2024 to $12.44 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth during the historic period is due to several factors such as increasing global defense expenditure, escalating use of fighter jets in areas of conflict, augmented investments in the modernization of military programs, expanding implications of unmanned aerial vehicles (uavs), and a rising emphasis on indigenous defense manufacturing.

The market size for military gas turbines is projected to experience substantial growth in the forthcoming years, escalating to $15.43 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This growth during the predicted span can be credited to an increase in the adoption of cutting-edge stealth aircraft, escalating demand for hybrid-electric propulsion systems, a raised focus on fuel productivity in turbine technologies, the broadening application of AI-based turbine control systems, and larger investments in hypersonic and space defense platforms. In the forecast period, key trends are expected to include progression in hybrid-electric propulsion systems, sophisticated cooling technologies for high-end turbines, the creation of compact turbofan engines for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), innovations in additive manufacturing for turbine parts, and cutting-edge digital twin technology for predictive upkeep.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Military Gas Turbine Market?

The growth of the military gas turbine market is anticipated to be fueled by the expanding budget allocated to defense. This budget is designated by nations for the upkeep and progression of their military forces, thus ensuring the security of their nation. This surge can be attributed to intensifying global political tensions, territorial disputes, and power struggles that necessitate nations to heighten their military preparedness and deterrent capabilities. Enhanced budgets grant governments the ability to invest in advanced aircraft, naval ships, and land-based systems, which depend on gas turbines for thrust and power. The preferred choice of these engines lies in their superior functionality, dependability, and aptitude to function in harsh conditions. For instance, a report issued by the Department of National Defense, a defense department in Canada, in January 2025, forecasts Canada's defense expenditure to rise to 1.37% of its GDP in 2024-25, up from 1.31% in 2023-24. Furthermore, a larger portion of the defense budget, 18.6%, will be set aside for the acquisition of significant equipment, an increment from the previous year's 14.8%. As such, the escalation in defense expenditure is propelling the military gas turbine market's expansion.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Military Gas Turbine Market?

Major players in the Military Gas Turbine Global Market Report 2025 include:

. General Electric Company (GE)

. Honeywell Aerospace

. Rolls-Royce North America Inc.

. Safran Aircraft Engines

. GE Aerospace

. Williams International Co L.L.C.

. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

. Motor Sich JSC

. MTU Aero Engines AG

. John Wood Group PLC

What Are The Top Trends In The Military Gas Turbine Industry?

Leading organizations in the military gas turbine market are concentrating on creating groundbreaking items, for example, the micro turbojet engine, to improve propulsion effectiveness, operational adaptability, and platform versatility for cutting-edge defense systems. The micro turbojet engine is a jet propulsion engine of small dimensions that generates thrust by compressing air, blending it with fuel, igniting the mixture, and expelling it at high speed through a nozzle. Take, for example, in February 2024, RVMT, a company specialized in aerospace located in India, introduced the INDRA RV25: 240N - the first micro turbojet engine developed indigenously. This state-of-the-art engine, delivering a thrust of 240 Newtons (about 25 kg), was entirely conceptualized, created, and produced in India, thanks to support from top-tier institutes like IIT-Hyderabad. Its features include a compact design, a high ratio of thrust-to-weight, and accurately-engineered parts. The INDRA RV25 is uniquely designed for use in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), target drones, and loitering munitions.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Military Gas Turbine Market Segments

The military gas turbine market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Turbojet Engines, Turboprop Engines, Turbofan Engines, Turboshaft Engines

2) By Type Of Gas Turbine: Micro Gas Turbines, Heavy-Duty Gas Turbines, Light-Duty Gas Turbines

3) By Component Type: Compressor, Combustor, Gas Turbine Rotor, Generator, Control Systems

4) By Application: Fighter Aircraft, Helicopters, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Naval Ships, Other Applications

5) By End User: Defense Agencies, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Private Military Contractors

Subsegments:

1) By Turbojet Engines: Short-Range Missiles, Jet-Powered Target Drones, High-Speed Interceptor Aircraft, Supersonic Jet Fighters

2) By Turboprop Engines: Military Transport Aircraft, Maritime Patrol Aircraft, Reconnaissance Aircraft, Trainer Aircraft

3) By Turbofan Engines: Combat Aircraft, Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs), Strategic Bombers, Advanced Jet Trainers

4) By Turboshaft Engines: Type: Military Helicopters, Unmanned Rotorcraft Systems, Tiltrotor Aircraft, Naval Shipboard Auxiliary Power Units

Which Regions Are Dominating The Military Gas Turbine Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Military Gas Turbine Global Market Report, North America emerges as the dominant region from the previous year. However, the report anticipates Asia-Pacific to be the region with the most rapid expansion. Covered in this report are all the key regions encompassing Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

