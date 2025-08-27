K-Wave Journeys Transform Off-Beaten Paths

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A surge in travellers tracing the on‐screen footsteps of K‐dramas is reshaping tourism across unexpected global landscapes. From lakeside Swiss villages to tranquil Japanese islets and coastal Korean towns, the 'K‐Wave' is turning fictional settings into real‐world destinations.

Fans of Crash Landing On You have placed the Swiss lakeside village of Iseltwald on the map. A modest community of 406 residents now sees approximately 1,000 visitors daily at the dock featured in the series. Access fees have yielded nearly 245,000 Swiss francs in 2024, with public toilet revenues adding a further 58,000 francs. Local authorities emphasise that funds are channelled into essential services, including waste management, restroom upkeep and additional staffing, rather than generating profit. Authorities also responded to the influx by installing signage and creating an informational website to encourage respectful tourist behaviour.

In Asia, Korea's own locales continue to benefit from film‐induced tourism. Following the broadcast of Winter Sonata, visits to Nami Island soared, rising from 250,000 to over 650,000 - the iconic kissing‐spot statue now a pilgrimage for fans. Similarly, Hometown Cha‐Cha‐Cha elevated Pohang's tourism profile, revitalising its commercial district, while Yangju's Chang Ucchin Museum of Art attracted enquiries after featuring in episode twelve, prompting VR‐based fan tours leveraging immersive content.

This pattern extends beyond Korea. Swiss sites exemplify how global K‐drama audiences are contributing to local economies, especially in destinations outside traditional tourism circuits. The case of Iseltwald illustrates both the economic boost and the logistical strains of sudden fame. On the other hand, domestic examples underline how coordinated efforts-with content, tourism boards and local authorities collaborating-can shape sustained visitor interest.

Tourism experts note a broader shift: entertainment has become a powerful impetus for travel, transcending conventional marketing. The emotional investment viewers feel with characters and storylines often precedes a desire to experience the settings firsthand. In South Korea, advertisers and tourism agencies have capitalised on this trend. Data from 2025 shows searches for Seoul increased by 30 per cent in the first half of the year, while Busan's surged by 50 per cent, fuelled by exposure in K‐dramas and social media travel content. Over 32 per cent of young global travellers cited K‐pop or K‐dramas as their primary reason for visiting, with 60 per cent motivated by food and cultural experiences.

Meanwhile, the broader economic ripple effect is apparent. A recent report highlights that the Korean Wave is driving increases in tourist spending across multiple regions and sectors-far beyond traditional attractions. Cultural soft power, rooted in entertainment, fashion, cuisine and beauty, is proving a more enduring and profitable tourism strategy.

This phenomenon underscores the dual nature of film-induced tourism. On one hand, it delivers tangible economic dividends-reviving rural towns, funding infrastructure, generating income for small businesses. On the other hand, communities face challenges: overburdened infrastructure, privacy concerns, and maintaining authenticity amid influxes of enthusiastic visitors.

The contrast between organic growth in Korean towns and the spontaneous boom in European villages like Iseltwald highlights critical factors. Locally coordinated strategies, preparedness and managed growth tend to yield more sustainable outcomes. Yet even unplanned surges can be harnessed-if responded to with planning, investment and community engagement.

