IFA 2025 Berlin To Unveil: Chinese E-Sports Tech Company Thunderobot Showcases Dual Flagship AI PC Products

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) As the most influential annual event in the global consumer electronics sector, the 2025 International Consumer Electronics Show (IFA 2025) will officially kick off at the Berlin Exhibition Center on September 5. This year's exhibition focuses on three major technological transformations: artificial intelligence, green sustainability, and computing power innovation. Chinese professional e-sports tech company Thunderobot will showcase its dual flagship AI PCs under the theme“AI IN GAMING,” presenting the future of e-sports driven by AI to the world.







Founded in 2014, Thunderobot specializes in high-performance e-sports hardware and the construction of a comprehensive e-sports ecosystem. By 2025, its brand value is projected to reach 21.8 billion yuan, and it has been selected for five consecutive years in the“World Brand Lab” list of“China's 500 Most Valuable Brands.” Leveraging its parent company Haier Group, Thunderobot has established an efficient operational model covering the entire“R&D-production-channel” chain, forming a comprehensive professional e-sports ecosystem with brands such as“Professional E-sports (Thunderobot)” and“Trendy E-sports (Machenike).” This ecosystem spans e-sports hotels, tournaments, and global fan alliances, continuously expanding the boundaries of the e-sports industry through the“E-sports + N” model. Currently, its business covers 45 countries and regions worldwide, with established mature markets in key areas such as North America (USA), South America (Brazil), the Middle East (Saudi Arabia), and Eurasia (Turkey, Russia).

At this year's IFA exhibition, Thunderobot's core highlights focus on two new AI PCs and an“all-scenario professional e-sports ecosystem experience area.” The two new products are the Thunderobot Radiant S Ultra and the Machenike Light 16S Ultra. The Radiant S Ultra is the world's first lightweight and versatile gaming laptop featuring the Zen5 9850HX processor, with a sky blue design, 200W performance release, and a quiet cooling mode reduced to 41dB, suitable for various usage scenarios. The Light 16S Ultra is among the first laptops equipped with the Core Ultra7 255HX processor, featuring a star glaze white body, hexagonal warrior certification, 200W performance release, 41dB quiet operation, and a triple-engine NPU, targeting gamers who pursue an“all-scenario no-shortcomings” experience. These two products will continue Thunderobot's legacy of professional e-sports hardware and will be available for hands-on experience at the exhibition, allowing attendees to directly feel the breakthroughs in performance and experience balance.







In addition to the dual flagship products, Thunderobot will also create a 108m2 all-scenario professional e-sports ecosystem experience area, fully showcasing the implementation of its AI e-sports ecosystem. The hardware side includes laptops, desktops, monitors, AI glasses, and e-sports peripherals, forming a comprehensive linkage of“laptops-peripherals-wearables.” The scene will establish a dual-mode experience area of“mobile immersion + professional experience,” featuring a specially designed 10m2 immersive e-sports room that replicates event-level hardware configurations and atmospheres, allowing attendees to experience professional-level equipment and usage scenarios. Additionally, the experience area will demonstrate innovative interactivity with wearable devices-AI glasses and laptops working together to enable in-game AI dialogues, real-time multilingual translation, intelligent game assistant strategy suggestions, and 24-hour health and emotional monitoring, breaking the traditional single-use mode of e-sports equipment and presenting a smarter experience.







Currently, Thunderobot has opened the IFA exhibition entry through official channels, allowing global audiences to visit the Thunderobot website for booth and product information. As one of the representatives of Chinese e-sports tech companies going global, Thunderobot's participation in this exhibition showcases its AI product system and professional e-sports ecosystem, providing new ideas for technological innovation and ecological construction in the global e-sports hardware industry, and promoting the development of e-sports technology towards a smarter and more collaborative direction.