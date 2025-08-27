Systango Launches Gen AI Studio To Accelerate Enterprise AI Transformation

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 26, 2025 4:38 am - Gen AI Studio by Syatngo helps businesses rapidly build, test, and deploy production-grade generative AI solutions in 8-12 weeks with secure, scalable adoption.

London, United Kingdom - August 2025 - Systango, a global digital engineering company specialising in AI, Web3, blockchain, and cloud solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its Gen AI Studio, a turnkey AI lab designed to help businesses rapidly build, test, and deploy production-grade generative AI solutions in just 8–12 weeks. The studio empowers enterprises to transform AI curiosity into measurable capability while ensuring solutions are secure, scalable, and responsible.

Gen AI Studio aims to address one of the biggest challenges businesses face today: the uncertainty of where and how to begin their AI journey. Designed for companies seeking to explore, prototype, and implement AI solutions, the studio provides access to Systango's Google GenAI-certified expertise, pre-built AI modules, and cross-functional teams of engineers, strategists, and domain experts to accelerate value delivery. It enables organisations to identify high-value AI use cases, build proofs-of-concept, and transition smoothly to production-ready solutions.

With reusable IP for faster deployment, robust security frameworks, and a responsible AI-first approach, the studio helps enterprises integrate AI into their operations seamlessly, driving measurable improvements in productivity, operational efficiency, and decision-making.

"AI is already driving results across industries, but many businesses remain stuck at the starting line," said Vinita Rathi, CEO of Systango. "With our Gen AI Studio, we offer a safe, structured, and responsible environment where enterprises can experiment, test, and deploy AI solutions that deliver real business impact, without the hype or guesswork."

Systango's Gen AI Studio has already delivered early success stories. For instance, Nomia collaborated with Systango to embed generative AI into its tail spend management product stack, resulting in faster procurement processes, smarter analytics, and increased operational efficiency across customer teams. These real-world outcomes highlight the potential of the studio to help businesses adopt AI solutions responsibly and effectively.

The launch of Gen AI Studio further reinforces Systango's position as a trusted digital transformation partner, delivering enterprise-grade AI solutions designed to help organisations innovate and scale responsibly in today's fast-evolving landscape. To learn more about Systango's Gen AI Studio or express interest in joining the first cohort, visit

About Systango

Systango Technologies (NSE: SYSTANGO) is a global digital engineering leader, specialising in AI, Web3, blockchain, and cloud solutions since 2007. With 350+ experts, we've delivered 1000+ projects to 100+ clients, including Porsche and Deloitte. Our services span generative AI, blockchain development, cloud transformation, and custom software solutions. ISO 27001 certified and partnered with AWS and Google Cloud, Systango helps startups and enterprises innovate, scale, and achieve secure, sustainable digital transformation worldwide.