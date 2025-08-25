“A Disgrace And An Insult”: Ukraine's MFA Responds To Woody Allen's Participation In Moscow Film Week
“Woody Allen's participation in the Moscow International Film Week is a disgrace and an insult to the sacrifice of Ukrainian actors and filmmakers who have been killed or injured by Russian war criminals in their ongoing war against Ukraine,” the ministry said.
The MFA emphasized that by joining a festival that brings together supporters and voices of Vladimir Putin, Allen chooses to turn a blind eye to the atrocities Russia has been committing in Ukraine every day for 11 years now.
The ministry stressed that culture should never be used to justify crimes or serve as a tool of propaganda, and firmly condemned Allen's decision to“bless the bloody Moscow's bloody festival with his address.”Read also: World premiere of film about Russian ecocide held at Karlovy Vary film festival
As reported, American actor and director Woody Allen is expected to participate in the Moscow Film Week.
Photo: facebook/WoodyAllen
