Zubeen Garg Was Intoxicated, Refused To Wear Life Jacket: Singapore Police Tell Court

Fresh details emerged during a coroner's inquiry into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, with multiple witnesses telling the court that he had consumed alcohol on board a yacht shortly before the incident in which he drowned.

According to witness testimonies, Garg had been drinking liquor while on the yacht, with one witness stating that he consumed several cups of alcohol, including gin and whisky, and also took sips of Guinness Stout.

The investigating officer informed the court that Garg had initially gone for a swim, returned to the yacht and was heard saying he was tired, before entering the water again a short while later.

The inquiry also examined Garg's medical history. The court was told that he had a known history of hypertension and epilepsy, with his last reported epileptic episode occurring in 2024. Forensic analysis detected medication for both conditions in his blood.

However, investigators said it could not be conclusively determined whether Garg had taken his epilepsy medication on the day of the incident, as eyewitness accounts on this aspect were inconclusive.

A forensic pathologist testified that there were no physical indicators, such as a bitten tongue, that could establish whether Garg had suffered an epileptic seizure prior to entering the water.

The captain of the yacht, named Crazy Monkey, also gave evidence before the court. He said Garg had to be physically supported by two friends while boarding the vessel, as he was unable to walk properly.

The captain added that some passengers had begun drinking even before boarding and that he conducted two safety briefings during the voyage.

In his testimony, the captain said that when he saw Garg entering the water for the second time without wearing a life jacket, he warned one of Garg's friends that Garg appeared intoxicated and should not enter the water without safety gear.

The captain further stated that he jumped into the water and swam towards Garg after noticing him floating face-down.

Police told the court that witness statements indicated Garg had entered the water voluntarily and showed no signs of suicidal intent.

As many as 35 witnesses -- including passengers, the yacht's crew, police personnel and paramedics -- are expected to testify as the inquiry continues.

Before the proceedings began, Garg's uncle, Manoj Kumar Borthakur, read out a statement expressing concerns over the circumstances surrounding the singer's death. However, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda observed that some of the issues raised were not directly relevant to determining the cause of death, according to a Singapore-based media outlet.

Since Garg's death, several conspiracy theories have circulated, prompting multiple arrests by Assam Police, including those of his manager, a festival organiser and a senior police officer who is his cousin. Allegations have ranged from negligence to claims of poisoning.

However, the Singapore Police Force has repeatedly dismissed these claims, maintaining that there was no evidence of foul play and that investigations point to an accidental drowning.