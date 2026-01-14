403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Lawmakers Call for Immediate Suspension of Trade Deal with U.S.
(MENAFN) Members of the European Parliament representing multiple nations demanded Wednesday that negotiations on a pending U.S. trade pact be suspended immediately, responding to fresh territorial claims by U.S. President Donald Trump targeting Greenland and Denmark.
Parliamentary representatives dispatched correspondence to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and the Conference of Presidents, pressing for a complete cessation of deliberations on the commercial arrangement "for as long as claims for Greenland and threats are made by the US administration."
The correspondence references ongoing declarations from Trump and his administrative officials signaling plans to "take over" Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory. Legislators characterized these statements as jeopardizing the established framework of international governance.
"Threats and undermining of the international rules-based order and threats of territorial expansion should never be accepted and will surely only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain world," the lawmakers said.
"What would be even worse than simply remaining silent in the face of the shocking US statements, would be to be seen to reward it. Yet that is what might very well happen, if we do not act now," they added.
The commercial arrangement in question emerged from discussions last summer between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Trump. The pact addresses tariff modifications and establishes import quotas for select American products, with parliamentary ratification planned for February.
"If we go through and approve a deal that Trump has seen as a personal victory, while he makes claims for Greenland and refuse to rule out any manner in which to achieve this, it will be easily seen as rewarding him and his actions," the letter said.
Parliamentary members pushed beyond merely suspending the agreement, demanding the European Parliament explicitly inform the European Commission, the EU Council, and Washington that Brussels will reject partnerships with any nation threatening EU territorial sovereignty.
Officials additionally called for the commission to terminate all ongoing U.S. negotiations pending the cessation of such territorial assertions.
Danish legislator Per Clausen publicized the correspondence, stating on X (the American social platform) that he anticipated swift action from parliamentary leadership.
Trump declared Sunday that America must "acquire" Greenland to forestall potential seizure by Russia or China. He earlier characterized obtaining Greenland as an "absolute necessity" for American economic protection, comparing the prospect to a "large real estate deal."
The self-administering territory within the Kingdom of Denmark has captured American attention due to its geopolitical positioning and abundant natural resources.
Both Denmark and Greenland have dismissed acquisition proposals, reinforcing Danish sovereignty over the Arctic island.
Parliamentary representatives dispatched correspondence to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and the Conference of Presidents, pressing for a complete cessation of deliberations on the commercial arrangement "for as long as claims for Greenland and threats are made by the US administration."
The correspondence references ongoing declarations from Trump and his administrative officials signaling plans to "take over" Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory. Legislators characterized these statements as jeopardizing the established framework of international governance.
"Threats and undermining of the international rules-based order and threats of territorial expansion should never be accepted and will surely only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain world," the lawmakers said.
"What would be even worse than simply remaining silent in the face of the shocking US statements, would be to be seen to reward it. Yet that is what might very well happen, if we do not act now," they added.
The commercial arrangement in question emerged from discussions last summer between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Trump. The pact addresses tariff modifications and establishes import quotas for select American products, with parliamentary ratification planned for February.
"If we go through and approve a deal that Trump has seen as a personal victory, while he makes claims for Greenland and refuse to rule out any manner in which to achieve this, it will be easily seen as rewarding him and his actions," the letter said.
Parliamentary members pushed beyond merely suspending the agreement, demanding the European Parliament explicitly inform the European Commission, the EU Council, and Washington that Brussels will reject partnerships with any nation threatening EU territorial sovereignty.
Officials additionally called for the commission to terminate all ongoing U.S. negotiations pending the cessation of such territorial assertions.
Danish legislator Per Clausen publicized the correspondence, stating on X (the American social platform) that he anticipated swift action from parliamentary leadership.
Trump declared Sunday that America must "acquire" Greenland to forestall potential seizure by Russia or China. He earlier characterized obtaining Greenland as an "absolute necessity" for American economic protection, comparing the prospect to a "large real estate deal."
The self-administering territory within the Kingdom of Denmark has captured American attention due to its geopolitical positioning and abundant natural resources.
Both Denmark and Greenland have dismissed acquisition proposals, reinforcing Danish sovereignty over the Arctic island.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment