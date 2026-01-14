Maha Tops NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index 2024 CM Fadnavis Elated

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Maharashtra has secured the top rank in NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2024, surpassing Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. From policy to performance, the state is setting the pace for India's growth story.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said:“Export Ready, Future Ready: Maharashtra Takes the Lead! Extremely proud to share that Maharashtra has secured the 1st rank in NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2024, surpassing Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. From policy to performance, we are setting the pace for India's growth story. Key highlights for Maharashtra include: Overall Score: 68.01 (highest in India), Total Exports (FY24): Rs 5.63 lakh crore, Classification: Recognised as a 'Leader' state.”

He further stated:“Key Sectors: Strongest performance in gems and jewellery (47 per cent of India's exports), pharmaceuticals (highest number of clusters in India), and chemicals (19 per cent of India's GVA). Infrastructure: Supported by 50 operational ports and 13 air cargo terminals. This achievement reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership in enhancing our industrial and business ecosystem.”

BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog, highlighted that India's export trajectory is increasingly shaped by the preparedness of states and districts. Emphasis was placed on strengthening export infrastructure, improving cost competitiveness, building robust institutions, and fostering predictable and transparent policy environments. Enhancing export readiness at the subnational level was noted as essential for sustaining long-term growth, employment generation, reduction of regional disparities, and deeper integration into global value chains amid heightened global volatility.

Dr Arvind Virmani, Member, emphasised the role of the states and UTs in sustaining and amplifying this momentum by identifying strengths, addressing structural gaps, and designing strategies to leverage new trade opportunities. Dr Virmani further reiterated the Prime Minister's call for quality products for competitiveness.

According to the government release, the 2024 edition strengthens analytical depth through the inclusion of new dimensions such as macroeconomic stability, cost competitiveness, human capital, financial access, and the MSME ecosystem, while refining existing indicators to enhance precision and policy relevance.