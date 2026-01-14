Kasba Gang-Rape Case: Charges Framed Against All Four Accused, Trial To Begin On Jan 27

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 14 (IANS) In the case of the gang rape of a female student at South Calcutta Law College in Kasba, charges have been framed in the Alipore court, sources said on Wednesday. Charges have been framed against all four accused in the case. The trial will commence on January 27.

According to sources, there are a total of 83 witnesses in the Kasba law college case. Their testimonies will begin on January 27. Charges have been framed against the accused under multiple sections, including gang rape.

The main accused is a former student of the college and former leader of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP). At the time of the incident, he was also a temporary employee of the college. The victim student had also filed written complaints against two other students of the college at the police station. She also mentioned the name of a college security guard in her complaint. All four were arrested by the police.

In the investigation of the Kasba incident, Kolkata Police collected blood samples from the main accused and the victim. These samples were later sent to a forensic laboratory. According to police sources, DNA testing confirmed the presence of both individuals at the scene.

Police claimed in court that the DNA report of the blood sample collected from the victim's clothing matched the blood sample of the main accused. The investigation also revealed that the main accused sustained multiple injuries during the rape. Charges were framed based on this evidence.

Charges have been framed against four individuals under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Besides gang rape, the charges include wrongful confinement, kidnapping, assault and destruction of evidence.

The Alipore court may pronounce its verdict in the Kasba case after hearing the testimonies of all 83 witnesses, which will begin later this month.