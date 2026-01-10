Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Saturday Brings Mostly Cloudy Skies With Cool Temperatures

Planning your Saturday in Hyderabad? Get the full forecast for January 10. Expect mostly cloudy skies, cool temperatures (16-25°C), and a light breeze. Read for details!

Hyderabad is expected to see little sunshine with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, January 10. The clouds dominate for most of the day, keeping conditions dull and cool. The cold weather will continue, so it is a good idea to plan your Saturday accordingly.

Max temperature: 25°C

Min temperature: 16°C

The maximum temperature will reach around 25°C, while the minimum will be close to 16°C. This means the day will start off cool and stay mild through the afternoon.

The real feel temperature is expected to be around 26°C. With limited sunshine and cloud cover, the day will feel cooler than usual.

On January 10, the sun rose at around 6:48 am and will set at about 5:58 pm, giving Hyderabad just over eleven hours of daylight.

Winds from the east will blow at about 11 km/h. This light breeze will add to the cold feeling, especially during the morning and evening hours.