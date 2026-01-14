Rajasthan CM Attends Birth Anniversary Celebrations Of Jagadguru Swami Shri Rambhadracharya Ji Maharaj

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 14 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, along with his wife, attended the birth anniversary celebrations of Jagadguru Swami Shri Rambhadracharya Ji Maharaj at Neendad on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt birthday greetings to the Jagadguru and sought his blessings. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sharma said that Lord Ram resides in every fibre of our being and forms the spiritual foundation of Indian culture.

He described the organisation of the Shri Ram Katha in Jaipur as a blessed coincidence for society, noting that the divine presence of Lord Ram is being felt everywhere.

“Today, the fragrance of Lord Ram's name is spreading across the land. From the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa to the chanting of Vedic mantras, devotion is resonating in every corner,” he said.

The Chief Minister praised Jagadguru Swami Shri Rambhadracharya Ji Maharaj as a great scholar, ascetic and an unparalleled devotee of Lord Ram in the present era. He said that the Jagadguru has made an extraordinary contribution to strengthening Indian culture, both within the country and abroad, through his lifelong penance, scholarship and spiritual efforts.

Highlighting the Jagadguru's contribution to literature and religion, Sharma said that by establishing the Tulsi Peeth, Jagadguru Ji has rendered remarkable service to the Ramayana and Hindi literature.

“Lord Shri Ram is the embodiment of propriety, truth and righteousness. His character represents the highest ideals for humanity, and Jagadguru Ji has dedicated his life to spreading these values from Chitrakoot to the world,” the Chief Minister said.

During the programme, Chief Minister Sharma distributed assistive devices to differently-abled students on behalf of the Ramanand Mission, reaffirming the state government's commitment to inclusive development. He also distributed helmets to young people to promote road safety and honoured sanitation workers for their invaluable contribution to society.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated Sadhvi Ritambhara by presenting her with a coconut and a stole as a mark of respect. Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Avinash Gehlot, Member of Parliament Madan Rathore, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh regional pracharak Nimbaram, along with a large number of saints, scholars and devotees, were present at the event.