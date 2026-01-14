Security Forces Recover Ieds, Maoist Dump In Separate Operations In Chhattisgarh

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Jan 14 (IANS) Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh witnessed two significant anti-Maoist operations as security forces successfully recovered multiple Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and a Maoist dump in separate actions carried out under Bhopalpatnam and Madded police station limits.

These recoveries highlight the continued vigilance and proactive measures of the forces against Maoist activities in the region.

In the first operation, security personnel from Madded police station, along with the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), detected and recovered two command IEDs weighing 10 kilograms each. The devices were planted in a series along the Somnapalli–Bandepara dirt road by Maoists, intended to target security convoys and disrupt movement. Acting swiftly and cautiously, the police and the BDS team neutralised the threat by safely retrieving the explosives. Later, the BDS team from Bijapur destroyed the devices on-site, adhering strictly to safety protocols to ensure no harm was caused to personnel or civilians.

Meanwhile, in a parallel operation under the Bhopalpatnam police station jurisdiction, a joint team from Camp Kandalaparti-2, comprising personnel of Keripu 214 Battalion and district force, conducted a search and de-mining campaign in the Kondapadgu forest area. During the operation, the team recovered two pressure IEDs, each weighing 2 kilograms. These explosives were immediately destroyed at the site by the Keripu 214 BDD team, preventing potential casualties and damage.

Additionally, during the search in Kondapadgu, security forces discovered two white drums buried underground. These drums contained ration supplies stockpiled by Maoists, intended to sustain their cadres in the forested terrain. The recovery of these supplies further weakens Maoist logistical capabilities in the area.

Officials emphasised that such recoveries demonstrate the effectiveness of ongoing anti-Maoist operations and the determination of security forces to dismantle insurgent infrastructure. Continuous surveillance and combing operations are being carried out to ensure the safety of local communities and to curb Maoist influence in sensitive regions of Bijapur.

The successful neutralisation of these explosives and seizure of Maoist resources underscores the commitment of security forces to maintaining peace and security. Authorities reiterated that strict monitoring of Maoist activities will continue, with intensified efforts to prevent any attempts to disrupt law and order in the district.