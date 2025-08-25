Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesha Bhajans And Aarti Playlist For Devotees

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival of the Lord Ganesha, shall be held with reverence and enthusiasm across the country on Friday, August 29, 2025. Ganesha, famed as the remover of obstacles and bringer of prosperity, is worshipped in homes and pandals in a majestic atmosphere created by aarti and mellifluous bhajans. The importance of music cannot be underestimated; it takes devotees deep within their hearts to celebrate the deity and bless their merriment with heavenly joy.

Importance of Bhajans and Aartis During Ganesh Chaturthi

Bhajans and aartis are not songs but real prayers that generate a divine aura. The rhythm of the dhol, claps, and chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" are believed to call forth the presence of Ganesha. The aartis that are performed in the morning and in the evening are the most important moments of puja and it is at this very moment that families come together to offer their prayers.

Must Have Ganesha Bhanjan for 2025

Some of the immortal bhajans that you may consider adding to your Ganesh Chaturthi playlist for 2025 are:



"Deva Shree Ganesha"(Agneepath, 2012)-A splendorous energetic track for the merriest celebrations in the pandals.

"Morya Re"(Don, 2006)- A fast-paced song that truly embodies the spirit of Mumbai's Ganeshotsav processions.

"Shree Siddhivinayak Mantra" – A traditional chant invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

"Sukhkarta Dukhharta" – The most popular Marathi aarti sung in almost every Ganesh household.

"Ganesh Aarti: Jai Ganesh Deva" – A time-honored aarti that beautifully expresses devotion in its simplicity. "Ekadantaya Vakratundaya" – A Sanskrit stotra recited to bless the devotees with wisdom and peace.

Blended with the essence of the devotional lyrics in either soul-stirring melodies, these are an absolute must for morning prayers, evening rituals, or visarjan processions.

Suggested Aarti Sequence for Daily Puja

During the ten days of the festival, devotees usually follow this sequence of aartis:



Ganesh Aarti (Jai Ganesh Deva) – The commencement of the ceremony.

Sukhkarta Dukhharta – A Marathi favorite glorifying Ganesha as the reliever of sorrow.

Sankashti Ganesh Stotra – This is recited to invoke blessings for liberation from hardships. Visarjan Aarti – Sung with deep emotion while bidding farewell to the Lord.

Making Your Digital Playlist

Music applications like Spotify, YouTube, JioSaavn, and Gaana feature Ganesh Chaturthi playlists and have made it no harder for devotees to access traditional aartis as held in the modern-day. Many families now have custom playlists that combine devotional and upbeat Bollywood songs so that the celebrations are kept lively all day.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is all about devotion in music and communal prayer and not merely about rituals. A good selection of bhajan and aarti for the occasion can change the spiritually uplifting feeling for either home or community celebration. As "Ganpati Bappa Morya" resonates through the lanes and temples, music will once again unite millions of devotees in faith and festivity.