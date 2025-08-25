403
Trump Criticizes Two News Agencies
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump strongly criticized two prominent television broadcasters on Sunday, alleging they deliver heavily biased reporting and suggesting they should be stripped of their licenses to operate.
Taking to his own platform, the American social media site Truth Social, Trump directed his complaints toward ABC and NBC, asserting that their portrayal of his presidency is overwhelmingly negative.
In his post, Trump argued that the networks produce “97% BAD STORIES” despite what he described as a highly successful presidency.
He stated, “Despite a very high popularity and, according to many, among the greatest 8 months in Presidential History, ABC & NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the worst and most biased networks in history, give me 97% BAD STORIES.”
Trump emphasized that these media organizations fail to report fairly on his achievements, accusing them of systematic negativity.
He escalated his claims by suggesting the networks operate as “an arm of the Democrat Party,” and should therefore face consequences from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
“I would be totally in favor of that because they are so biased and untruthful, an actual threat to our Democracy!!!”
Trump wrote, reinforcing his position that the broadcasters are compromising democratic values.
In another message, Trump hinted that ABC and NBC might not be paying adequate “license fees,” which he claimed should total “millions of dollars.”
He continued, “They should lose their Licenses for their unfair coverage of Republicans and/or Conservatives, but at a minimum, they should pay up BIG for having the privilege of using the most valuable airwaves anywhere at anytime.”
Referring to the networks as “crooked,” he demanded that they be “terminated.”
Throughout his political career, Trump has frequently condemned established media outlets, routinely labeling them as “fake news” and accusing them of misrepresenting his administration.
His latest comments continue this long-standing battle with mainstream journalism.
