Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SpaceX Cancels Starship’s 10th Test Flight Due to Technical Issues

SpaceX Cancels Starship’s 10th Test Flight Due to Technical Issues


2025-08-25 03:11:51
(MENAFN) U.S. private aerospace firm SpaceX halted the highly anticipated 10th flight test of its massive Starship rocket on Sunday, citing technical difficulties.

The launch was planned for 6:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time (2330 GMT) at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Texas, but the company reported a problem with ground systems that forced the mission to be canceled.

This milestone flight was set to replicate goals from earlier tests, including Starship’s inaugural payload deployment and a series of reentry trials aimed at returning the upper stage to the launch site for a catch, according to SpaceX.

The Starship system—comprising the Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy booster—is a fully reusable launch vehicle engineered to transport crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

MENAFN25082025000045017169ID1109969900

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search