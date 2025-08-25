403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SpaceX Cancels Starship’s 10th Test Flight Due to Technical Issues
(MENAFN) U.S. private aerospace firm SpaceX halted the highly anticipated 10th flight test of its massive Starship rocket on Sunday, citing technical difficulties.
The launch was planned for 6:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time (2330 GMT) at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Texas, but the company reported a problem with ground systems that forced the mission to be canceled.
This milestone flight was set to replicate goals from earlier tests, including Starship’s inaugural payload deployment and a series of reentry trials aimed at returning the upper stage to the launch site for a catch, according to SpaceX.
The Starship system—comprising the Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy booster—is a fully reusable launch vehicle engineered to transport crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars, and beyond.
The launch was planned for 6:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time (2330 GMT) at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Texas, but the company reported a problem with ground systems that forced the mission to be canceled.
This milestone flight was set to replicate goals from earlier tests, including Starship’s inaugural payload deployment and a series of reentry trials aimed at returning the upper stage to the launch site for a catch, according to SpaceX.
The Starship system—comprising the Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy booster—is a fully reusable launch vehicle engineered to transport crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars, and beyond.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment