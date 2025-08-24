403
Uzi World Digital Celebrates 6 Years of Excellence in Digital Marketing
(MENAFN- Uzi World Digital) Kolkata, West Bengal – August 25, 2025: Uzi World Digital, the award-winning digital marketing agency trusted by A-list celebrities, iconic brands, and emerging startups, proudly celebrates its 6th business anniversary today. Since its founding on August 25, 2019, by visionary entrepreneur and digital marketing coach Ujwal Sharma, the agency has grown into a global leader in digital marketing, brand building, online reputation management, and creative campaigns.
Over the past six years, Uzi World Digital has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation, delivering measurable results through integrated marketing strategies that combine social media marketing, SEO, digital PR, web design, branding, and influencer collaborations. The agency’s commitment to creativity, precision, and authentic storytelling has earned numerous accolades, including the Startup of the Year 2024 by HackerNoon, Globee® awards, and recognition as one of India’s most innovative digital marketing agencies.
Commenting on this milestone, Ujwal Sharma, Founder and CEO of Uzi World Digital, said, “Celebrating six years of Uzi World Digital is a moment of pride and gratitude. From our humble beginnings in 2019, we have grown into a team that thrives on creativity, data-driven strategies, and delivering real impact for our clients. This anniversary is a tribute to our clients, our talented team, and everyone who believed in our vision. We look forward to continuing to redefine digital marketing excellence for years to come.”
The agency attributes its success to a dedicated team of strategists, designers, PR specialists, and interns, who bring creativity, agility, and passion to every project. Their collaborative approach ensures that every campaign resonates with audiences, builds lasting engagement, and drives tangible business growth.
As Uzi World Digital celebrates this significant milestone, the agency reaffirms its commitment to innovating in digital marketing, mentoring emerging talent, and creating transformative campaigns that inspire, engage, and deliver results.
