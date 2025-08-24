UDST Marks Graduation Of Two Cohorts In Data Science And Artificial Intelligence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has announced a major milestone: since the launch of its Bachelor's in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence programme in 2021, more than two cohorts have graduated, joining the workforce in one of the world's fastest-growing fields.

Building on this legacy, the UDST has now introduced the Master of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (MSc DSAI), in addition to the Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Cybersecurity (MSc AICC), further strengthening its position as a leader in applied education.

The MSc DSAI programme caters to graduates and professionals who seek to expand their expertise in these critical areas. The curriculum covers advanced topics such as artificial intelligence and data privacy, cognitive computing, and the latest innovations in data science and AI.

Designed to empower students with the necessary competencies to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry, the programme ensures that graduates are well-prepared to lead in an era defined by digital transformation.

Alongside the master's programme, the UDST continues to offer its flagship Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (BScDSAI), a four-year degree that equips students with the applied knowledge and skills needed for dynamic careers in the field. The programme integrates foundational information technology (IT) courses with specialised DSAI content, enabling students to understand and contribute to the broader IT context in which AI and data science are applied.

Students gain hands-on experience in leveraging AI for data collection, analysis, and interpretation to support effective decision-making across industries. With strong training in data management strategies, combined with industry work placements and a capstone project, graduates emerge as highly skilled professionals ready to contribute to contemporary information technology, data science, and AI-driven sectors.

“For more than four years, UDST has been committed to preparing the next generation of leaders in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. We are not only advancing applied education and research, but also contributing directly to the implementation of Qatar's Artificial Intelligence Strategy.

“Welcoming the first cohort in the MSc DSAI is another milestone to equip our graduates with the skills and knowledge to drive innovation, competitiveness, and sustainable growth in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.”