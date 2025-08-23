Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Closely Observes Sulaymaniyah


2025-08-23 07:41:26
(MENAFN) Türkiye is "closely" observing the situation unfolding in the Sulaymaniyah province, located within Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), in relation to the country’s peace and the well-being of its nationals, a spokesperson stated on Friday.

"We are closely monitoring developments in the city of Sulaymaniyah in terms of Iraq's stability and peace, as well as the safety and security of our citizens," declared Oncu Keceli, the representative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, in an official announcement.

Highlighting that the Turkish Consulate General in Erbil has engaged with the appropriate regional officials, Keceli also mentioned that all essential precautions have been implemented to safeguard Turkish nationals.

