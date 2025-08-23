403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Closely Observes Sulaymaniyah
(MENAFN) Türkiye is "closely" observing the situation unfolding in the Sulaymaniyah province, located within Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), in relation to the country’s peace and the well-being of its nationals, a spokesperson stated on Friday.
"We are closely monitoring developments in the city of Sulaymaniyah in terms of Iraq's stability and peace, as well as the safety and security of our citizens," declared Oncu Keceli, the representative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, in an official announcement.
Highlighting that the Turkish Consulate General in Erbil has engaged with the appropriate regional officials, Keceli also mentioned that all essential precautions have been implemented to safeguard Turkish nationals.
"We are closely monitoring developments in the city of Sulaymaniyah in terms of Iraq's stability and peace, as well as the safety and security of our citizens," declared Oncu Keceli, the representative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, in an official announcement.
Highlighting that the Turkish Consulate General in Erbil has engaged with the appropriate regional officials, Keceli also mentioned that all essential precautions have been implemented to safeguard Turkish nationals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment