Philippines Hikes Minimum Wage For Overseas Domestic Workers

Doha, Qatar: As part of its efforts to strengthen protection of overseas domestic workers, the Republic of the Philippines has announced a set of reforms, including an increase in the minimum monthly wage to USD500 (approximately QR1,800).

"To ensure just remuneration and uphold the right of every domestic worker to fair wages, the Department shall implement an increase in the minimum monthly wage for Filipino domestic workers from USD 400 to USD 500, without prejudice to existing rules and policies implementing a higher wage," the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said in an advisory . It further added that the increase will be integrated into all employment contracts processed by the DMW.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said that the DMW will provide a 60-day transition period for the implementation of these reforms.



“We will allow ourselves a transition period of 60 days after the issuance of the advisory, which I will sign today. The advisory shall apply to all recruitment agencies and employers here or abroad with newly hired domestic workers under employment contracts entered into, or with vacationing or returning domestic workers under contracts renewed,” Cacdac said.

The reforms also include the implementation of a mandatory annual medical check-up, which initially will be voluntary; and creation of a separate job category for caregivers, recognising their specialised skills and heavier responsibility.

The government also plans to introduce 'know your employer' video calls before contract signing to ensure transparency. "Kumusta Kabayan?" - a digital welfare monitoring sytsem - will be launched for continuous protection of workers.

The DMW estimates that about 20% to 30% of all overseas Filipino workers deployed annually are domestic workers.