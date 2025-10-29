Ikkis Trailer Out: Agastya Nanda Delivers A Powerful Performance As Arun Khetarpal

The trailer of 'Ikkis' is finally out. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan, and the trailer, promising emotional intensity and patriotism on the part of the viewers, features Agastya Nanda as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal from the Indian Army, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, with Dharmendra fittingly cast as his father. With gripping visuals and a stirring background score as well as a heartfelt performance, Ikkis is likely to be one of the strongest war dramas of the year.

Ikkis Trailer Out: Agastya Nanda Delivers a Powerful Performance

Agastya Nanda, grandson of the two greats in Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, turns out a career-defining performance for himself in the trailer. He captures the essence of Arun Khetarpal's valour, determination, and youth-the soldier being only 21 years old when he laid down his life for his country while fighting bravely during the 1971 Indo-Pak war-with an attention to detail from the intensity of his expressions to conviction in uniform.

The legacy of Dharmendra to the story brings weight and emotion as the father of Arun Khetarpal. The few moments in the trailer-brief but illuminating-reflect the pride and pain of a parent who created a son destined for greatness. His presence, thus, augments the emotional tone of the film, which can link generations of cinema lovers through this touching performance.

Sriram Raghavan's Direction Sets Off to Reap A Cinematic Triumph

Sriram Raghavan, known for his mastery of thrillers like Andhadhun and Badlapur, takes an entirely different route through Ikkis by blending realism and emotion with patriotism, promising to keep the audience very patriotic on the film. The trailer showcases his talent for details-in authentic war sequences, emotionally charged dialogues, and so much more. This film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, which is indicative of brilliant production value and top-notch cinematic brilliance.

The Production Value and True-Story Quality

The trailer really showcases well-realistic war scenes-the evocative cinematography and, sure enough, the emotional storytelling. So it is in the dialogues and the background score to enhance that the excitement of a battle, and indeed the human spirit that spurs it on, captured by that portrayal seems fit enough and indeed inspires the kind of all-India right-to-tribute kind in their military history.