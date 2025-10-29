'Ducasse In Alula' Returns For Limited-Edition Pop-Up Celebrating Harmony Of Regional Flavours And French Gastronomy

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) . From 18th December 2025 to 21st February 2026, guests can indulge a gastronomic experience and menu inspired by oasis-to-table principles

. Ducasse in AlUla is the only pop-up in Saudi Arabia to experience a unique creation of Alain Ducasse, iconic chef whose restaurants have 17 Michelin stars, where French gastronomy meets AlUla's flavours

AlUla, Saudi Arabia – October 2025: Following two successful editions, Ducasse in AlUla will make its highly anticipated return to the ancient heritage oasis from 18th December 2025 to 21st February 2026.

The luxurious oasis-to-table pop-up experience, a collaboration with world-renowned French-born chef Alain Ducasse, offers discerning guests an extraordinary fusion of French culinary artistry and the rich, distinctive flavours of AlUla – a destination rooted in nature and sustainability.

Nestled beneath the lush canopy of AlUla's oasis and located near the ancient heritage site of Jabal Ikmah, the restaurant provides a warm, elegant setting for an unforgettable, high-end gastronomic journey.

The new edition of Ducasse in AlUla invites guests to enjoy a refined 5 or 7 course menu that highlight local ingredients through the lens of masterful French techniques. Guests can expect extraordinary creations such as pâté en croûte (meat pie wrapped in crust pastry) with green date condiment; blue crab cake with burnt lemon and fennel; slow-cooked camel with foie gras and puff potatoes; grilled spiny lobster accented with tamarind and curry leaves for the starters and mains.

Desserts are equally indulgent, offering combinations such as hot chocolate with hazelnut, frozen lemon with mint and tarragon or apple puff pastry with vanilla and tahini.

This new edition marks the arrival of Executive Chef Alessandro, originally from San Remo, Italy. Alessandro brings over a decade of experience in Ducasse's most prestigious kitchens, including Le Grill at the Hotel de Paris in Monaco, Le Grill at The Dorchester in London and the two-Michelin-starred Le Meurice Alain Ducasse in Paris.

Most recently, he led the kitchen at Muni Kyoto in Japan for three years before taking the helm at the upcoming Ducasse in AlUla, the first Ducasse outpost in Saudi Arabia.

An icon in the culinary world, Alain Ducasse started his career in 1972 as a 16-year-old in France, before working for restaurants including Michel Guérard, Gaston Lenôtre, Alain Chapel and legendary chef Roger Vergé's Moulin de Mougins. Ducasse restaurants currently hold 17 Michelin stars worldwide.

In alignment with AlUla's commitment to sustainable development and preservation of its natural beauty, Ducasse in AlUla has been thoughtfully designed to seamlessly harmonise with the surrounding environment.

About AlUla:

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km2, includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of over 140 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman's conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO's memory of the World Register. Also AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, which has been selected as one of the World's Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO.