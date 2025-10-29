Defying Trump, Russia Tests Another Nuclear-Powered Submersible Drone That 'Can't Be Intercepted'

MENAFN - Live Mint) As the United States toughens its stance on Russia, pressing it to end the war in Ukraine instead of testing nuclear-powered weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin, ignoring Donald Trump, announced on Wednesday, October 29, that Moscow had successfully tested a Poseidon nuclear-powered super torpedo which“cannot be intercepted”.

'Poseidon' is essentially a nuclear-capable cross between a torpedo and a drone.

Vladimir Putin had earlier publicly flexed his nuclear muscles with the test of a new Burevestnik cruise missile on October 21 and nuclear launch drills on October 22.

Announcing the second nuclear-powered submersible drone test in a week, Vladimir Putin said,“Yesterday, another test was conducted for another prospective system -- the unmanned underwater device 'Poseidon'. For the first time, we managed not only to launch it with a launch engine from a carrier submarine, but also to launch the nuclear power unit on which this device passed a certain amount of time.”

"There is nothing like this," he said, adding there was no way to intercept the Poseidon.

The Burevestnik and Poseidon tests are intended to send a clear message that Russia, in Putin's words, will never bow to Western pressure over the war in Ukraine.

How Trump reacted after first nuclear test?

After Putin announced last week that Russia had tested its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, Donald Trump curtly retorted that the Russian President should end the war in Ukraine instead of testing a nuclear-powered missile. He also added that the United States had a nuclear submarine positioned off Russia's coast.

Donald Trump said,“I don't think it's an appropriate thing for Putin to be saying, either, by the way: You ought to get the war ended, the war that should have taken one week is now in... its fourth year, that's what you ought to do instead of testing missiles.”

“They know we have a nuclear submarine, the greatest in the world, right off their shores, so I mean, it doesn't have to go 8,000 miles,” Trump said.

Asked about Trump's remarks, the Kremlin said Russia would be guided by its own national interests but saw no reason for the missile test to strain relations with the White House.

“Despite all our openness to establishing a dialogue with the United States, Russia, first of all, and the president of Russia, is guided by our own national interests,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.“That's how it was, that's how it is, and that's how it's going to be.”

The Kremlin said Russia was ensuring its own security by developing new weapons.

(With agency inputs)