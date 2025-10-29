Myanmar Rebels Sign China-brokered Ceasefire with Military- File photo

Bangkok- A major ethnic rebel group in Myanmar announced Wednesday it signed a cease-fire with the military following China-mediated talks, easing months of intense fighting in the country's northeast near the Chinese border.

The ceasefire with the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, or TNLA, marks a significant victory for Myanmar's military government, which has regained territories ahead of elections scheduled to start Dec 28. Critics see the polls, which exclude the main opposition parties, as an attempt to legitimise and maintain the military's rule.

The ceasefire was signed during talks mediated by China on Monday and Tuesday in Kunming, a Chinese provincial capital about 400 km from the border with Myanmar, the TNLA said in a statement Wednesday on the Telegram messaging platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beijing has major geopolitical and economic interests in Myanmar and is deeply concerned about instability along its borders. China is also the most important foreign ally of Myanmar's military, which took power after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. The takeover led to nationwide peaceful protests that escalated into civil war.

Myanmar's military government did not immediately comment on the ceasefire.

The ceasefire announcement came after the rebels gave up control of Nawnghkio, Kyaukme and Hsipaw, three strategic towns on a major highway linking central Myanmar to China, back to the army in a fierce military offensive.

The TNLA statement said the cease-fire began Wednesday.