Baghwanpora Residents Hail Start of Sports Ground Work

Srinagar- The long-awaited demand of residents from Baghwanpora Nawabagh and nearby areas has finally been fulfilled as work begins on the Nawabagh Baghwanpora Sports Ground.

The community, represented by Syed Muzamil Rizvi, has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the District Administration Srinagar, particularly Deputy Commissioner Akshay Labroo, Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gull, and Chief Planning Officer Srinagar Fayaz Hussain, for ensuring this project becomes a reality.

For years, local youth lacked a proper space to develop their sporting talents and engage in healthy recreation. The commencement of this facility marks a significant milestone for youth empowerment, community well-being, and the promotion of sports culture in the region.

Rizvi thanked the authorities for their responsiveness to public needs, noting that the project will benefit not only Baghwanpora and Nawabagh but also adjoining localities by offering a safe and well-equipped venue for sports, fitness, and community events.