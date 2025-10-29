Majid Al Futtaim Unveils Maravelle At Ghaf Woods, Dubai's First Ultra-Premium Wellness Destination



Maravelle Residences will feature 96 residences designed to ensure privacy and tranquillity, set within four boutique buildings in the inner circle of Ghaf Woods forest.

Homeowners will enjoy an exclusive membership to Maravelle, a world-class wellness and lifestyle facility anchoring the community. Maravelle Residences redefines luxury living by placing wellness, nature, and intentional lifestyle at its core.

Dubai, UAE, October 2025: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia, today announced the unveiling of Maravelle at Ghaf Woods, an ultra-premium wellness-led destination anchored by a world-class lifestyle and wellness facility, set within Dubai's first forest community.

The master plan of Ghaf Woods serves as a foundation for Maravelle to create a new standard of sophisticated forest residential experience which combines natural elements with sustainable design and complete health benefits.

Located in the inner circle of Ghaf Woods, Maravelle has been conceived as a lifestyle retreat first, and a residential enclave second. The design process includes deliberate choices that support wellbeing through the combination of architectural elements, natural environments, and the luxury of space.

The development extends across 25,000 square metres while providing only 96 residences across four boutique buildings, creating a private and peaceful environment. Each building features four homes per floor, with a single elevator serving two units per level to maintain exclusive access. The development includes two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as four-bedroom duplexes, which offer perfect views and direct accessibility to the forest.

Wellness is embedded in the design philosophy of Maravelle. The homes use ventilation systems with advanced filters, low-emission building materials, and circadian lighting technology that replicates natural daylight to enhance visual comfort and mental health. Outdoor lighting has also been designed to reduce glare and maintain a calm, restorative environment.

Two distinct interior design concepts, Lumora and Marwood, have been crafted to represent different forest atmospheres. The Lumora design creates a peaceful environment through green marble accents and light materials that evoke serenity and clarity. The Marwood design features timber elements with warm tones and red marble materials symbolizing the stabilizing power of nature.

The residences feature natural stone, marble worktops, timber flooring, and porcelain slabs, creating tangible connections to nature. The private pools and terraces of the duplexes provide residents with personal spaces to relax in the peaceful surroundings of nature.

Maravelle operates as a premium wellness facility, granting its members access to exclusive benefits. A hidden sanctuary within the Ghaf Woods forest, Maravelle serves as the heart of the community, a peaceful retreat for contemporary relaxation, contemplation, and personal transformation.

Ahmed El Shamy, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Development, said:“Maravelle at Ghaf Woods represents a new approach to real estate value creation, as it goes beyond traditional measurements of space and interior design to emphasize health benefits, environmental stewardship, and people-focused design. Our developments attract more people because they seek equilibrium while building meaningful connections with their surroundings.

With Maravelle, we are setting a new benchmark for wellness-centred living; One that demonstrates how design, nature, and community can work together to create long-term impact, both for residents and for the future of sustainable urban development in Dubai.”

Home to over 35,000 trees, Ghaf Woods fosters a self-sustaining ecosystem that enhances air quality and cools the environment by up to 5°C compared to urban areas, which demonstrates Majid Al Futtaim's dedication to developing sustainable spaces for people.

The development of Ghaf Woods continues through construction stages which will lead to its full completion by 2032. The development will provide over 5,000 premium homes together with 8 kilometers of walking paths, 3.5 kilometers of cycling routes, family gardens and wellness pavilions.

The development reaches its highest point at Maravelle, which offers an exclusive wellness retreat combining contemporary luxury with the natural healing properties of the forest.