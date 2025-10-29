Nvidia, Fiserv, Caterpillar, Bloom Energy, Seagate: Stocks Making The Biggest Moves Today



U.S. equities surged in Wednesday's midday trade ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision later in the day.

President Donald Trump also announced on Wednesday that a trade deal with South Korea is“pretty much” confirmed. The East Asian country will invest $150 billion in the U.S. shipbuilding industry, and it has also earmarked an additional $200 billion in investment pledges.

The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S & P 500 index, was up 0.1% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100 index, rose 0.27%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, gained 0.75%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Wednesday's afternoon trade:

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia shares were up nearly 3% in Wednesday's afternoon session, a day after the company announced $500 billion in AI chip orders as well as plans to build supercomputers for the U.S. government. Nvidia also became the first company in the world to cross the $5 trillion valuation mark.

NVDA stock is up 54% year-to-date.

Fiserv Inc. (FI)

Fiserv shares were down more than 42% in Wednesday's afternoon trade, on track for its largest ever single-day loss, after the company announced several leadership transitions and trimmed its annual organic revenue growth forecast to 3.5%-4%, down from its prior forecast of 10%.

FI stock is down 64% year-to-date.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Caterpillar shares were up more than 12% in Wednesday's afternoon trade after the company's third-quarter (Q3) results beat Wall Street expectations. Caterpillar reported earnings per share (EPS) of $4.95 on revenue of $17.6 billion, while analysts expected an EPS of $4.53 on revenue of $16.8 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

CAT stock is up 62% year-to-date.

Bloom Energy Corp. (BE)

Bloom Energy shares continued to climb on Wednesday, surging 18% in Wednesday's afternoon session after the company's Q3 results beat expectations. Bloom Energy reported EPS of $0.15 on revenue of $519 million, while analysts expected an EPS of $0.1 on revenue of $428 million, according to Stocktwits data.

BE stock is up 504% year-to-date.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc. (STX)

Seagate's shares were up by more than 18% in Wednesday's afternoon trade after the company's first-quarter (Q1) results beat Wall Street expectations. Seagate reported an EPS of $2.61 on revenue of $2.63 billion, compared to analyst estimates of an EPS of $2.4 on revenue of $2.55 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

STX stock is up 205% year-to-date.

