403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Police Sciences Students Visit Penal, Correctional Institutions
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Department of Penal and Correctional Institutions received a number of diploma students in Police Sciences from the Police Institute of the Police Academy, the Ministry of Interior said in an X post.
The visit was part of cooperation with the Academy to train and qualify its members, and fulfill the requirements of both theoretical and practical studies.
The students were welcomed by Major General Nasser Mohammed Issa al-Sayed, director of the Department of Penal and Correctional Institutions, and Colonel Yousef Bilal al-Abdullah, assistant director, along with a number of officers and staff of the department.
The visit programme included an introductory lecture highlighting the department's role in rehabilitating and reforming inmates, and reviewing its main responsibilities and efforts in providing a safe and motivating environment for positive change.
The students also took a field tour of the institution's facilities, where they were briefed on the range of services provided to inmates, including educational, training, and rehabilitation programmes designed to enhance their opportunities for positive reintegration into society.
The visit was part of cooperation with the Academy to train and qualify its members, and fulfill the requirements of both theoretical and practical studies.
The students were welcomed by Major General Nasser Mohammed Issa al-Sayed, director of the Department of Penal and Correctional Institutions, and Colonel Yousef Bilal al-Abdullah, assistant director, along with a number of officers and staff of the department.
The visit programme included an introductory lecture highlighting the department's role in rehabilitating and reforming inmates, and reviewing its main responsibilities and efforts in providing a safe and motivating environment for positive change.
The students also took a field tour of the institution's facilities, where they were briefed on the range of services provided to inmates, including educational, training, and rehabilitation programmes designed to enhance their opportunities for positive reintegration into society.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment