Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Police Sciences Students Visit Penal, Correctional Institutions


2025-08-22 02:03:48
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Department of Penal and Correctional Institutions received a number of diploma students in Police Sciences from the Police Institute of the Police Academy, the Ministry of Interior said in an X post.
The visit was part of cooperation with the Academy to train and qualify its members, and fulfill the requirements of both theoretical and practical studies.
The students were welcomed by Major General Nasser Mohammed Issa al-Sayed, director of the Department of Penal and Correctional Institutions, and Colonel Yousef Bilal al-Abdullah, assistant director, along with a number of officers and staff of the department.
The visit programme included an introductory lecture highlighting the department's role in rehabilitating and reforming inmates, and reviewing its main responsibilities and efforts in providing a safe and motivating environment for positive change.
The students also took a field tour of the institution's facilities, where they were briefed on the range of services provided to inmates, including educational, training, and rehabilitation programmes designed to enhance their opportunities for positive reintegration into society.

MENAFN22082025000067011011ID1109964283

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search