SEMICON India 2025 To Be South Asia's Largest Platform For Semiconductor, Electronics Innovation: Meity Secretary
“This will provide South Asia's single largest platform for showcasing the latest advancements in the semiconductor and electronics industries,” he added.
The fourth edition of SEMICON India will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2, at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Centre), in the national capital.
The event will bring together global industry leaders, policymakers, academia, and students under the theme“Building the Next Semiconductor Powerhouse.”
India's semiconductor journey has gained momentum under the Semicon India Programme.
The government has already approved 10 projects in critical areas such as high-volume fabrication units (Fabs), 3D heterogeneous packaging, compound semiconductors, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (OSATs).
In addition, design-focused initiatives have supported more than 280 academic institutions and 72 start-ups with advanced tools, while 23 start-ups have been approved under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme.
Ajit Manocha, President and CEO of SEMI, said the event will also offer global networking opportunities, business development platforms, and insights into technology and market trends.
“We are bringing the combined expertise of our member companies across the global design and manufacturing supply chain to help expand India's semiconductor ecosystem and strengthen supply chain resiliency,” he said.
Ashok Chandak, President of SEMI India and IESA, added that India's semiconductor industry is at a breakthrough moment, with supportive policies and private sector capacity aligning to take the country to global prominence.
Over three days, the flagship event will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, fireside chats, paper presentations, and six international roundtables.
A dedicated 'Workforce Development Pavilion' will also highlight career opportunities in microelectronics to attract new talent.
With top companies like Applied Materials, ASML, IBM, Infineon, Lam Research, Micron, Tata Electronics, SK Hynix, and Tokyo Electron participating, SEMICON India 2025 is expected to drive India's next wave of semiconductor innovation and strengthen its position in the global value chain.
