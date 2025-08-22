Kyle Johnson Joins IAC Acoustics To Lead National HVAC Sales Division

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Kyle will lead national sales initiatives for HVAC-related solutions within IAC Acoustics' portfolio, working closely with representatives and OEM partners. His ability to connect with customers and his understanding of the market will play a vital role in driving sales performance and advancing strategic objectives.

"Kyle's consultative mindset and ability to build relationships make him a tremendous asset as we expand our presence in the HVAC sector," said Karen Weber, Director at IAC Acoustics. "His track record of exceeding targets and his passion for customer success align directly with our vision and values."

Most recently serving as Business Development Manager at Broan-NuTone, Kyle specialized in multi-family and large-scale commercial HVAC applications, where he worked extensively with mechanical engineers, contractors, builders, and rep groups.

Kyle holds a Bachelor of Arts in Management from Southeastern Louisiana University, where he cultivated the leadership and strategic thinking skills that continue to guide his client-centric approach.

For more information about IAC Acoustics or any of its member companies, visit iacacoustics .

ABOUT IAC ACOUSTICS

IAC Acoustics offers Acoustic metal solutions for Industrial, Architectural and Medical Applications. The industrial offering includes both in-plant and outdoor enclosures, outdoor noise barriers, anechoic chambers, Dyno Rooms and HVAC products. The architectural products include secure facilities, acoustical doors, windows, music practice rooms and studio packages. The Medical offering includes mini and full-size audiology booths and test chambers.

ABOUT CATALYST ACOUSTICS GROUP

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the deep functional expertise, broad channel reach, significant financial resources and much larger scale of the combined Catalyst Acoustics Group.

SOURCE IAC Acoustics