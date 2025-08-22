Dakota Johnson Quips About Being 'Emotionally' Attached To Her Hair
In an interview with Etalk, the Splitsville star, hilariously responded to the fact that she is "hair goals" for many individuals, both "onscreen and offscreen.”
"Oh, God. You know what? I'm like obviously physically attached to my hair, but I'm very emotionally attached to it, and I should probably change things up, but I don't think I will," she said.
Johnson is known for her trademark long, dark brown hair and fringe, reports people.
While Johnson doesn't stray too far from her trademark style when it comes to her hair, she does like to venture out when it comes to her wardrobe.
In May, the actress was spotted out for a walk in New York City wearing a suede yellow blazer, a black leotard, light blue jeans, and a pair of black heels. She added an extra set of sparkle to her outfit by wearing more than $100,000 in diamonds.
In June, she stepped up her style game yet again when she was spotted making her way from The Greenwich Hotel in New York City to NBC Studios at Rockefeller Plaza wearing a body suit underneath a sheer, long-sleeved, midi dress.
Dakota made her film debut at age ten with a minor role in Crazy in Alabama in 1999., directed by her then-stepfather Antonio Banderas, and also starring her mother.
She had her breakthrough playing the lead role in the erotic Fifty Shades film series.
Her profile grew with roles in the crime drama Black Mass, A Bigger Splash, How to Be Single, Suspiria, Bad Times at the El Royale, The Peanut Butter Falcon, The Lost Daughter, Cha Cha Real Smooth and Materialists.
