A Wise Sloth Answers Questions About Biodiversity In Costa Rica
This is the origin of the Wildlife and Biodiversity Observatory (OVBIO), an initiative promoted by the International Institute for Wildlife Conservation and Management (Icomvis-UNA), with the goal-according to its director, Joel Sáenz-of generating, analyzing, and making data and indicators on fauna, flora, and their distribution available to everyone.
On a single website, you can find informative sections containing, for example, the red list of threatened species or panels on specific taxonomic groups, but its unique value lies in the interactive applications designed for different audiences.Species Distribution Explorer
One of these is the Species Distribution Explorer, designed by academic and researcher Manuel Spínola. This tool allows you to view, in real time, current records of a species (using global databases such as GBIF and iNaturalist) and project its distribution under climate change scenarios for the period 2061-2080.
“The model takes all available records and generates a probabilistic map showing the areas with ideal habitat for the species; it's not a snapshot. If a jaguar was recorded in Tortuguero yesterday and is already in the GBIF and iNaturalist database, it appears registered today,” explained Spínola. The probability of future distribution (ideal habitat) is also calculated by comparing bioclimatic variables such as temperature and precipitation.“These types of tools allow us to anticipate what could happen to certain species if measures are not taken.”
For a less specialized audience, the observatory offers a second application: Pregúntale a Talentoso, an artificial intelligence chatbot that answers questions about Costa Rican biodiversity. The character-a friendly sloth-is programmed to dismiss unrelated questions, provide accessible answers, and cite his sources.“I would like this to be used in schools, as a fun and safe way to learn,” Spínola commented.Both tools are hosted on a website created by the Institute itself, which keeps it under constant development and with new ideas on the way, such as an app for species recognition by image. The site will be officially launched in the coming months, but it can already be accessed at: ->
