Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Reports Q2 2025 Results As Company Prepares For NDA Submission And Extends Runway Into 2026



Clene Inc. plans to submit a New Drug Application (“NDA”) for lead candidate CNM-Au8® in ALS by year-end 2025.

FDA meetings scheduled in Q3 2025 will address ALS survival benefit data and MS development plans.

Neurofilament light biomarker data analysis from the NIH-sponsored EAP program is expected in early Q4 2025. The company reported $7.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025, together with recent financing extending the company's cash runway into Q1 2026.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) and multiple sclerosis (“MS”), released its second quarter 2025 financial results and provided an update on its clinical programs. The company emphasized progress toward an NDA submission for its lead asset CNM-Au8 in ALS, expected in the fourth quarter of 2025 ( ).

CNM-Au8 is an oral suspension of gold nanocrystals designed to restore neuronal health by improving energy metabolism. Clene recently held a Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to align on statistical methodology for analyzing neurofilament light (“NfL”) biomarker changes...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CLNN are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN