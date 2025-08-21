Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FAA investigates after wing of Boeing 737 aircraft broke ahead of landing

2025-08-21 04:28:45
(MENAFN) The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after a section of a Boeing 737’s wing flap partially detached during a flight in Texas.

Delta Air Lines Flight 1893, traveling from Orlando to Austin-Bergstrom, experienced the incident on Tuesday. Passengers reported the wing’s trailing edge appeared broken, with one passenger describing the sensation as severe turbulence.

Following the landing, Delta confirmed that a portion of the left wing flap was missing and said the plane has been taken out of service for maintenance. The flight carried 62 passengers and six crew members, all of whom were unharmed. Delta will fully cooperate with the FAA investigation.

