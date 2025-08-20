Powerpollen Unveils Autonomous, AI-Powered Ground Fleet Forcommercial Corn Production

MENAFN - News Direct)PowerPollen, the leader in breakthrough pollination technology for increased agricultural productivity and profitability, announced the launch of its next-generation fully autonomous AI-enabled precision pollen application system - a breakthrough designed to transform large-scale seed and grain crop pollination. Unveiled during a field demonstration with investors, customers, government officials and growers, the new machines build on the company's patented pollination technology stack to deliver commercial-scale collection, preservation and application at lower cost, higher efficacy, and reduced input requirements.

The unmanned ground vehicles use machine vision in combination with precision spraying to optimize pollen distribution, delivering up to double yield improvement with less than half the pollen required compared to traditional hand or mechanical methodologies. Operating as autonomous units that travel row-by-row in coordinated fleets, the machines can be deployed and monitored by a single field operator, dramatically reducing seasonal labor needs while minimizing equipment footprint.

“For the first time, we're bringing AI and full autonomy to the art and science of pollen application - a space where very few innovators are working, yet it remains one of the last major untapped opportunities to dramatically increase crop production output and reliability,” said Carl Cox, CEO of PowerPollen.“This technology doesn't just mechanize the process; it redefines what's possible by combining precision, data, and automation to overcome one of agriculture's most persistent yield challenges.”

Leveraging AI-powered field vision and proprietary data-gathering capabilities, the technology enables growers to capture valuable crop performance insights while applying pollen precisely where it's needed on each silk. Its compact design improves maneuverability in-field as well as the ease of transporting the units to other commercial acres. The battery powered core of the system supports long operation times with minimal soil compaction and canopy damage.

Part of PowerPollen's End-to-End Pollination Process

The new application system integrates seamlessly with PowerPollen's complete pollination platform - from pollen collection and long-term preservation to in-field scouting and strategic application. This connected approach ensures maximum viability of preserved pollen, precisely timed delivery, and actionable data for both immediate yield gains and long-term breeding improvements. By closing the loop between each step of pollination, PowerPollen enables customers to capture the full value of its proven science on a commercial scale.

“We designed this autonomous pollen application system to work in literally any environment, from smallholder farms in India to massive commercial operations in Brazil,” said Jason Cope, PowerPollen Chief Intellectual Property Officer.“By combining scalable technology with compact, efficient form factors, we're enabling growers everywhere-whether managing three hectares or 3,000 acres-to access the benefits of precision pollination and data-driven crop improvement.”

About PowerPollen®

Established in 2015, PowerPollen offers a breakthrough, scalable technology to collect, preserve and apply pollen on-demand to help improve the productivity, profitability and sustainability of modern farming practices. Following multiple seasons of year-round field trials, PowerPollen's patented pollination technology increases yield and improves the quality of commercial hybrid corn seed production. The company has applied its technology across thousands of commercial acres over the past several years. PowerPollen is headquartered in Iowa with additional research operations in Puerto Rico and Texas. Learn more about how PowerPollen's on-demand pollination technology works at

