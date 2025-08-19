403
Benin Bus Crash Leaves 27 Dead, 16 Missing
(MENAFN) At least 27 people have been confirmed dead and 16 remain unaccounted for following a deadly bus crash in central Benin early Sunday, local authorities reported.
The vehicle, which was carrying 52 passengers, veered off course and fell into the Oueme River after striking a bridge guardrail, Minister of the Interior and Public Security Alassane Seidou stated.
Abdel Aziz Bio Djibril, director of Benin’s civil protection agency, stated Monday evening that the bus was retrieved from the river earlier that afternoon with 23 bodies found inside. He noted that continued patrols along the riverbank uncovered three additional victims, bringing the total number of confirmed dead to 27 — a count that also includes one body recovered on Sunday, shortly after the crash.
Djibril reported that the bus was recovered from the river on Monday afternoon, with 23 bodies discovered inside the vehicle.
He added that follow-up searches along the river located three more bodies, raising the provisional death toll to 27, which includes one body recovered earlier on Sunday.
Djibril further reported that nine survivors remain hospitalized and 16 people are still unaccounted for. He stated that search operations will persist for a minimum of another 48 hours.
The bus had departed from Togo’s capital Lomé and was en route to Niamey, the capital of Niger, when the crash occurred.
