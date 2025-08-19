Drone Software Market : Moving Towards A Brighter Future - Dronebase, Dronedeploy, ESRI

Drone Software Market

Increase in the usage of drones for mapping & photography, surge in need for evacuation or rescue operations in cases of man-made or natural disasters.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Drone software market size was generated $5.96 billion in 2021, and is projected to generate $21.93 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031.Drones are utilized in the transportation of goods and passengers globally depending on the requirement of various industries, such as tourism, logistics, and defense industries. They form a part of the investment of an organization owing to huge maintenance costs and operating costs apart from the immense procurement costs associated with an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). In addition, rise in the defense budget has enabled governments of various countries to enter into agreements with drone & component manufacturers such as DJI and Precision Technologies Ltd. to offer better and advanced products, which supplements the growth of the drone software market across the globe. In recent years, the demand for entire drone packages has risen steeply. The amount of data collected by drones has expanded dramatically in recent years, owing to high-resolution cameras being used for image mapping, video capture, and equipment tracking. Drone data, on the other hand, is frequently unstructured. As a result, drone analytics is crucial in converting unstructured data to structured data for better analysis.Download Report (376 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atThe drone software market is segmented basis of solution, application, architecture, deployment, and region. By solution, it is divided into system and application. By end use, it is divided into defense & government, agriculture, energy & power, construction & mining, media & entertainment, Logistics & Transportation, others. By architecture, it is segmented into open source and closed source. By deployment, it is divided into onboard drones, and ground-based. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2021, holding around one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Europe region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America and LAMEA.Buy This Research Report:The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.The key players analyzed in the global drone software market report include MEASURE, Pix4D SA, PrecisionHawk, Inc., SENSEFLY, SHARPER SHAPE, SKYCATCH INC, Skydio, Sky-Future, AirMap Inc, Delair, DJI Technology, DroneBase, DroneDeploy, ESRI, Kespry Inc., Skyward IO (Verizon Company), Yuneec, and others.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here atThe report analyzes these key players of the global drone software industry . These market players have made remarkable use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to significantly increase their prowess in the industry. The report guides in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by leading players of the market.Similar Reports:Satellite Data Services Market:Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market:Electromagnetic Weapons Market:

