Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


China Stresses Dialogue in Ukraine Conflict

2025-08-19 07:35:50
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, China declared that negotiations remain the "only way to peace" concerning the situation in Ukraine.

During a routine press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized that Beijing "always believes that dialogue and negotiation is the only viable way out of the Ukraine crisis."

This statement followed a gathering on Monday at the White House, where US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with leaders from the EU and NATO, convened to discuss the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Addressing recent events, Mao Ning clarified, "China did not create the Ukraine crisis, nor is China a party to it."

She further stressed the importance of upholding national sovereignty, noting that "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected."

Mao referenced Chinese President Xi Jinping's four key principles, which include the respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every United Nations member state.

MENAFN19082025000045017167ID1109947091

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

