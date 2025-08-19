403
China Stresses Dialogue in Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, China declared that negotiations remain the "only way to peace" concerning the situation in Ukraine.
During a routine press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized that Beijing "always believes that dialogue and negotiation is the only viable way out of the Ukraine crisis."
This statement followed a gathering on Monday at the White House, where US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with leaders from the EU and NATO, convened to discuss the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.
Addressing recent events, Mao Ning clarified, "China did not create the Ukraine crisis, nor is China a party to it."
She further stressed the importance of upholding national sovereignty, noting that "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected."
Mao referenced Chinese President Xi Jinping's four key principles, which include the respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every United Nations member state.
