Bioethanol Yeast Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 Regulatory Harmonization Efforts To Accelerate Approval Of Genetically Modified Yeast In Major Bioethanol Producing Regions
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|198
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.74 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Development of CRISPR-engineered yeast strains with enhanced ethanol tolerance under high-temperature fermentation conditions Adoption of thermotolerant yeast platforms to reduce cooling costs and improve process efficiency in industrial bioethanol plants Integration of inhibitor-tolerant yeast for simultaneous lignocellulosic sugar fermentation from pretreated agricultural residues Application of adaptive laboratory evolution techniques to achieve higher ethanol yield and stress resilience in yeast Implementation of high-throughput automated screening systems for rapid identification of superior yeast phenotypes Collaborative partnerships between yeast developers and feedstock suppliers for customized strain optimization in second-generation bioethanol Use of advanced metabolomic and genomic modeling tools to optimize metabolic pathways in bioethanol yeast strains Regulatory harmonization efforts to accelerate approval of genetically modified yeast in major bioethanol producing regions
Companies Featured
- Novozymes A/S Lesaffre Group AB Mauri Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. Lallemand Inc. DSM N.V. Cargill, Incorporated Associated British Foods plc Kerry Group plc BASF SE DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Archer Daniels Midland Company Biorigin Pak Group Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd. Alltech, Inc. Synergy Flavors Kemin Industries, Inc.
