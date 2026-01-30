Mardaani 3 Release Strategy Revealed: Normal Ticket Prices And Limited Shows

Mardaani 3: Mardaani 3 hits cinemas on January 30 with a carefully controlled release plan. Yash Raj Films has opted for restrained ticket pricing and limited daily shows, aiming to balance audience. Read On

Yash Raj Films has instructed theatres to keep Mardaani 3 ticket rates at normal admission levels, similar to their 2025 sleeper hit Saiyaara. There will be no premium or blockbuster pricing, making the film more accessible to a wider audience from day one.

The distributor has laid down clear rules on the number and timing of shows. Two-screen theatres will run only two shows starting after 3:00 pm, while three-screen cinemas will have four shows from 10:00 am onwards. Four-screen venues get five shows, and larger multiplexes are capped at six. No theatre is allowed to exceed six shows per day under any circumstances.

Single-screen cinemas will be handled individually, with YRF open to allotting shows in select premium single screens that attract upscale audiences. However, show-sharing disputes with last week's strong performer Border 2 have emerged in some locations, though trade insiders expect a resolution by Thursday evening.

The release of two Marathi films, Punha Ekda Sade Made 3 and Ranapati Shivray Swari Agra, has been delayed following the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Ranapati Shivray Swari Agra will now release on February 6, while the new date for Punha Ekda Sade Made 3 is yet to be announced.