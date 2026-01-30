Mardaani 3 Cast Fees: How Much Did Rani Mukerji And Mallika Prasad Charge For The Film?

Mardaani 3: Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji, is gearing up for its January 30, 2026 release. As anticipation builds around the hard-hitting crime thriller, here is a closer look at the film's cast fees and key details

Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy, the face of the Mardaani franchise since 2014. Known for her fierce and grounded portrayal of the police officer, Rani reportedly charged around Rs. 7 crore for Mardaani 3. This makes her the highest-paid actor in the film. Over the past decade, the role has become one of the most defining performances of her career, earning both critical acclaim and audience loyalty.

Mallika Prasad, who plays the antagonist Amma, is introduced as the mastermind behind the dark network of missing girls and human trafficking. According to reports, Mallika took home approximately Rs. 40 lakhs for her role. Meanwhile, Janki Bodiwala, who essays the role of a police officer working alongside Shivani, reportedly charged around Rs. 1 crore. The casting has been praised for bringing fresh intensity to the franchise.

While the makers have kept most plot details under wraps, the trailer hints at a disturbing investigation involving missing girls, sexual violence, and human trafficking. Rani Mukerji has shared that Mardaani films are meant to shake audiences and reflect harsh realities inspired by real events. She also praised Mallika Prasad's audition, stating that her aura, demeanor, and theatre background made her a perfect fit for the role of Amma.