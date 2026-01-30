How To Clean A Dirty Or Clogged Tea Strainer: Simple Home Remedies

Over time, tea strainers get clogged with tea powder, making straining difficult. Simple home cleaning methods can remove buildup, unclog pores, and keep your tea strainer clean and efficient.

Daily tea making leads to stains on your strainer. Over time, tea powder builds up, clogging the pores and making it hard to use. People often ignore it or just buy a new one.

But fixing this is easier than you think. With the right methods, you can make an old, dirty strainer clean and usable again without much effort or cost.

Sometimes the grime is too stubborn for soap and scrubbers, especially on steel or plastic strainers. But the right home remedies can restore its shine in minutes.

Baking soda and vinegar are a great fix. Boil water, add vinegar, baking soda, and dish soap. Soak the dirty strainer in the mix for a few minutes to loosen the grime.

After a bit, take out the strainer and gently scrub it with an old toothbrush. You'll see the old tea powder come off easily and the clogged pores will start to open up.

If your strainer is steel, heat it on a low flame for a few minutes. Once it cools, scrub it clean. This trick removes grime and makes it look new again.