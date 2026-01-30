Prakambanam REVIEW: HIT Or MISS? Is Sagar Surya, Ameen's Horror-Comedy Worth Watching?

Prakambanam First Review: The Malayalam film, directed by Vijesh Panathur, stars Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, Ameen, Rajesh Madhavan, Sheethal Joseph, Kalabhavan Navas, P P Kunhi Krishnan, and Azeez Nedumangad.

With Prakambanam slated to be released in theatres on January 30, early comments have begun to circulate on social media in response to industry criticism. The Malayalam film, directed by Vijesh Panathur, stars Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, Ameen, Rajesh Madhavan, Sheethal Joseph, Kalabhavan Navas, P P Kunhi Krishnan, and Azeez Nedumangad.

According to a tweet published on X by film industry tracker Kerala Box Office on Wednesday (January 28), Prakambanam is receiving positive early buzz ahead of its theatrical debut. In the article, the tracker observed that the picture had "high chances to get excellent reports" and that it is being billed as a "fun-filled horror entertainer." The reaction indicates favourable internal input rather than a public assessment, as the film has yet to be seen by a larger audience.

The tracker's response does not include a number rating or comprehensive critique, but it does indicate that early impressions in trade circles have been positive. It also clearly places the film in the horror-comedy genre, indicating a combination of humour and genre aspects rather than a traditional horror plot.

Prakambanam is mostly set at a college dormitory in Ernakulam and follows the lives of three friends as they navigate student politics, pranks, and the daily turmoil of campus life. The plot takes a turn when an unexpected event upsets their routine, resulting in a sequence of amusing and chaotic scenarios. The film's premise places it in a classic youth-centric environment, with genre elements overlaid against a collegiate backdrop.

The film is produced by Sreejith KS, Karthikeyan S, and Sudheesh N under the Navarasa Films brand, in collaboration with Stone Bench Studio. Sreehari Vadakkan wrote the screenplay and lines, and Alby Antony handled the cinematography.

Bibin Ashok composed the music, and Sankar Sharma created the background score. Sooraj E S oversees the editing, Kishan Mohan designs the sound, and M R Rajakrishnan does the final mixing. Prakambanam will be distributed in Kerala by Navarasa Release, while RFT Entertainment will handle foreign distribution (except the GCC) and Phars Films in the GCC territories.

The film's audio label is Think Music. It is crucial to remember that the industry tracker's remarks represent early trade-level perceptions rather than a critical consensus. As the film is set to be released on Friday, audience reaction and broader reviews throughout the opening weekend are likely to provide a better sense of how Prakambanam will be regarded once it hits cinemas.