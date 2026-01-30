Beatles Movie First Look: See Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson As Fab Four

The first look for 'The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event' is finally out. The upcoming movie project, which will revolve around the story of the Fab Four across four separate films, has shared its first visual tease of the cast as the legendary band.

First Look Reveals the New Fab Four

The first look was revealed in the form of postcards given out at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts on Thursday. The school was co-founded by Paul McCartney, according to Variety. Students later shared the cards on Instagram, giving fans their first glimpse of the actors as the iconic band members.

The postcards feature Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

An Ambitious Project by Sam Mendes

The project will tell the Beatles' story through four different films, each one focusing on a different member of the band, Variety reported.

The films also feature a strong supporting cast. Saoirse Ronan will play Linda McCartney, James Norton will appear as Brian Epstein, and Anna Sawai will portray Yoko Ono. Other cast members include Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, and Harry Lloyd as producer George Martin.

Sam Mendes is directing all four films. Each movie will depict events from the perspective of one Beatle.

When the project was first announced, Mendes said he felt "honored" to tell the story of one of the greatest bands in music history and wanted to bring something new to the big-screen experience. "I'm honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies," Mendes said in a statement, as per Variety.

Release Date and Production

The full project is set to release in theaters on April 7, 2028.

The films are written by Jez Butterworth, Peter Straughan, and Jack Thorne. The project is backed by Sony Pictures Entertainment along with Sam Mendes' Neal Street Productions, in association with Apple Corps. (ANI)

