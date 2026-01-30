Tirupati: YSRCP Leader's 'Atonement Ritual' For Laddu Prasadam

YSRCP senior leader and former TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy performed the Srinivasa Prasada Ninda Parihara Homam (Srinivasa Prasada reproach remedial ritual) in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Ritual as Atonement for 'Defamatory Remarks'

The Srinivasa Prasada Ninda Parihara Homam commenced with devotion and religious fervor at Annamayya Bhavan. The homa is being conducted as a Ninda Parihara (atonement ritual) by Reddy in response to what he dubbed were alleged defamatory remarks made by Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan against the sacred Lord Venkateswara Swamy Laddu Prasadam.

The YSRCP has strongly criticised the TDP led coalition government for making baseless remarks despite the CBI report on the Tirupati laddu issue clearly establishing the facts.

Bhumana Cites CBI Report to Refute Allegations

Former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said the CBI report on the alleged laddu adulteration categorically stated that there was a nexus between certain officials and ghee suppliers, and that there was no mention of any YSRCP leader in the case. Despite this, he said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu continued to make allegations, even in Cabinet meetings, falsely claiming that the relaxation of tender norms led to adulteration.

Brushing aside these charges, Bhumana said that both Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had publicly raised concerns about adulteration, but the CBI report clearly confirmed that no animal fat was found in the Tirupati laddu. He said the report exposed the coalition leaders' false propaganda and political drama.

The CBI findings, he added, were a direct answer to their misleading campaign.

Challenge to Probe Ghee Supply During 2014-19

Bhumana challenged the coalition government to order a CBI probe into ghee supply during the 2014 to 2019 period to reveal the complete truth. He also pointed out that the coalition government used tankers that had earlier been rejected by the board appointed during the YSRCP regime, as mentioned in the CBI report.

The coalition's false propaganda has completely fallen flat, he said, adding that their counterattack after the report is nothing but a shameful attempt to divert attention. (ANI)

